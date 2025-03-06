Need A Job? Explore the Great Outdoors With Oregon State Parks

If you're looking for a job, you may be interested to know that Oregon State Parks is looking to hire more than 200 seasonal Rangers and Ranger Assistants for the 2025 season. If you'd like to spend your summer in an Oregon State Park, now's the time to apply!

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) manages some of the most beautiful landscapes, treasured historical sites and popular recreation destinations in the country.You might be surprised to learn that OPRD also manages grants, waterways, trails, Oregon’s ATV Program and the State Historical Preservation Office. So whether you’re an archeologist, natural resource specialist, business analyst or aspiring park ranger, we have opportunities for you. And if you’re looking for an epic summer job, we have that too. Your office could include views of the Columbia River Gorge, the Oregon Coast or the high desert.

The jobs are on a rolling basis. The positions last anywhere from four to nine months.

Salaries start at $19.78 per hour for seasonal assistants and $23.21 for seasonal rangers. Both positions include comprehensive medical, vision and dental plans for employees and qualified family members. The positions also include paid sick leave, vacation, personal leave and 11 paid holidays per year. Student workers, ages 16 and older, start at $19.77 or more per hour depending on experience.

For more information about openings, visit stateparks.oregon.gov.

