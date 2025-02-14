Why Popular JoAnn Is Closing Most Washington Locations
Fans of JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Tri Cities are lucky. The Kennewick location is surviving the latest round of closures the company announced on Wednesday.
JoAnn Is Closing Approximately 500 of Its 850 Locations Nationwide.
Due to declining sales, JoAnn filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024. A month later, they became a private company and kept their stores open. On Wednesday, that changed. The closures include 21 of 30 stores in Washington State.
- 3704 172Nd St Ne Ste F, Arlington WA, 98223
- 470 Bridge St, Clarkston WA, 99403
- 300 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee WA, 98802
- 7601 Evergreen Way, Everett WA, 98203
- 31523 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way WA, 98003
- 25810 104Th Ave Se, Kent WA, 98030
- 700 Ocean Beach Hwy Ste 100, Longview WA, 98632
- 5824 196Th Street Sw, Lynnwood WA, 98036
- 1020 Stratford Road, Moses Lake WA, 98837
- 510 East College Way, Mount Vernon WA, 98273
- 150 Port Angeles Plz, Port Angeles WA, 98362
- 13410 Meridian East Ste A, Puyallup WA, 98373
- 2823 Ne Sunset Blvd, Renton WA, 98056
- 2217 Nw 57Th St, Seattle WA, 98107
- 15236 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA, 98133
- 2886 Nw Bucklin Hill Rd, Silverdale WA, 98383
- 2801 E 29Th Ave, Spokane WA, 99223
- 15110 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley WA, 99216
- 4104 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma WA, 98409
- 17501 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila WA, 98188
- 481 N Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla WA, 99362
Fortunately, the JoAnn Location in Kennewick Location Will Remain Open.
The store is located at 1321 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Suite 456. The store is open 7 days a week. According to the Bellingham Herald, the following JoAnn locations will remain open in Washington:
1125 E Sunset Dr. Ste. 125, Bellingham, WA 98226
1029 Bethel Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366
2725 Harrison Ave. NW Ste. 500, Olympia, WA 98502
11505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662
867907 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA 98665
15600 NE 8th Street Ste. H1, Bellevue, WA 98008
1840 W Francis Ave., Spokane, WA 99205
3702 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98902
