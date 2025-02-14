Why Popular JoAnn Is Closing Most Washington Locations

Fans of JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts in Tri Cities are lucky. The Kennewick location is surviving the latest round of closures the company announced on Wednesday.

JoAnn Is Closing Approximately 500 of Its 850 Locations Nationwide.

Due to declining sales, JoAnn filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024. A month later, they became a private company and kept their stores open. On Wednesday, that changed. The closures include 21 of 30 stores in Washington State.

3704 172Nd St Ne Ste F, Arlington WA, 98223

470 Bridge St, Clarkston WA, 99403

300 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee WA, 98802

7601 Evergreen Way, Everett WA, 98203

31523 Pacific Hwy S, Federal Way WA, 98003

25810 104Th Ave Se, Kent WA, 98030

700 Ocean Beach Hwy Ste 100, Longview WA, 98632

5824 196Th Street Sw, Lynnwood WA, 98036

1020 Stratford Road, Moses Lake WA, 98837

510 East College Way, Mount Vernon WA, 98273

150 Port Angeles Plz, Port Angeles WA, 98362

13410 Meridian East Ste A, Puyallup WA, 98373

2823 Ne Sunset Blvd, Renton WA, 98056

2217 Nw 57Th St, Seattle WA, 98107

15236 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA, 98133

2886 Nw Bucklin Hill Rd, Silverdale WA, 98383

2801 E 29Th Ave, Spokane WA, 99223

15110 E. Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley WA, 99216

4104 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma WA, 98409

17501 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila WA, 98188

481 N Wilbur Ave, Walla Walla WA, 99362

Fortunately, the JoAnn Location in Kennewick Location Will Remain Open.

The store is located at 1321 North Columbia Center Boulevard, Suite 456. The store is open 7 days a week. According to the Bellingham Herald, the following JoAnn locations will remain open in Washington:

1125 E Sunset Dr. Ste. 125, Bellingham, WA 98226

1029 Bethel Ave., Port Orchard, WA 98366

2725 Harrison Ave. NW Ste. 500, Olympia, WA 98502

11505 NE Fourth Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98662

867907 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA 98665

15600 NE 8th Street Ste. H1, Bellevue, WA 98008

1840 W Francis Ave., Spokane, WA 99205

3702 Tieton Dr., Yakima, WA 98902

