New Sub Shop in Richland Opens to Rave Reviews

Patti Banner
There's a new sub shop in town and it's giving Richland residents a tasty new alternative.

Jersey Mike's on George Washington Way Opened Last Wednesday

Located at 1745 George Washington Way, Suite 102, Jersey Mike's is right next to Starbuck's. You can get a sub sandwich, and your coffee-fix in one stop.

Always a fan of new, local businesses, you know I had to visit, and order. It's been too long since I had a Jersey Mike's sub.

Patti Banner
While I wasn't the only one at the restaurant, the line went quick. I ordered myself a ham and provolone, and got Jeff, my husband, the original Italian.

Patti Banner
They sliced the meats right there, and informed me of all the toppings choices. The employees were super friendly.

With 64 Washington State Restaurants, Jersey Mike's Has 4 Tri-Cities Locations

•  Richland has a second store at 2729 Queensgate Drive.
•  There's a restaurant located at 5326 Road 68, Suite 102, in Pasco, 99301.
•  Kennewick has a location at 1659 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 124.

Canva
Whether you're a fan of Jersey Mike's or Subway, it's great that we have a choice. I don't descriminate. I'm a fan of both. Which do you prefer?

