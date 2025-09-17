Canva Canva loading...

In a disturbing news release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office on social media, we learned that an Oregon high school principal was arrested and facing charges for producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Jeremy Peter Williams, of Longview, WA Was Arrested on Tuesday.

Williams was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of Dealing in Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct and Possession of Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

They Acted on a Tip From the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, investigators were on the Williams case after receiving several alerts from social media sites reporting multiple images with "hash matches" connected to child sexual-abuse material being sent and received to accounts linked to a Longview, Washington resident.

After confirming the images were child sexual-abuse materials, detectives served warrants and arrested Williams at his residence. Phones, computers, and digital storage devices were seized for further investigation.

Williams is currently employed as the Principal at the Rainier, Oregon Junior/Senior High School. There is no evidence indicating that any students in that school district were involved. The Rainier School District has confirmed that Williams was on paid administrative leave at the time of his arrest for an unrelated issue.

