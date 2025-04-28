Paws-itively Amazing! Jenny’s Hope Pet Adoption Places Many
The 14th annual Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption took place this past Saturday, and it was an AMAZING success. Since moving to Tri-Cities in 2014, I've had the opportunity to be present at most of the occasions. It's really such a heartwrming event. This year was great!
29 Adoptions Were Accomplished, With Several More Pending.
Organizer Deb Bailey said, "The volunteers and organizations make this day happen for so many people looking to adopt." There were many organizations on hand.
More than 25 shelters, rescues, and vendors from the area gathered to make the day a huge success for all animal lovers.
Whether you're a cat lover or favor the pooches, this day was all about uniting adoptable pets with their forever families. And there was a bonus.
Pet Overpopulation Prevention Was Present Providing Microchipping for Pets.
As anyone knows, keeping our pets safe the number one priority. POPP stepped up to the plate and offered $20 microchipping for any pet at the adoption event. A microchip provides permanent identification for a pet linking them their owner if the pet is lost or stolen. Vets can easily scan the RFID tag.
Check Out Some of the Highlights From the Big Day:
14th Annual Jenny's Hope Pet Adoption Day Celebrates Huge Success
Gallery Credit: Jenny's Hope-Patti Banner
Jenny's Hope would like to thank the following for making the 14th annual adoption a success:
• Tri·cu
• IBEW Local 112
• Vista Veterinary Hospital
• BNB Mechanical, LLC
• Lukes Carpet & Design Center
• IUPAT DC5
• Baker & Giles, P.S. Certified Public Accountants
• LiUNA! Local 348
• Dr. Menks Mobile Vet Care
• Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Tri Cities Real Estate
Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:
Gallery Credit: Linda Lombardi
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Gallery Credit: Sabienna Bowman