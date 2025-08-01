As part of a $947 million dollar deal, three Washington State JCPenney stores are being sold.

Kennewick's Columbia Center Mall location, the Bellis Fair store in Bellingham, and the Westfield Southcenter store in Tukwila are included in the 119-store nationwide sale, which was announced last week by the company.

The deal is set to close on or before September 8th, with money from the sale going to JCPenney creditors.

Five Years Ago, JCPenney Filed for Bankruptcy With Plans to Close 242 Stores.

With 650 stores all across the country, JCPenney emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2020 with new owners. Flash forward to 2025, the company announced it was closing a handful of locations.

Earlier this year, one of the new owners, Simon Property Group, announced that the company was partnering with Forever 21 to form Catalyst Brands.

As of Today, ALL 119 JCPenney Stores Being Sold Remain Open

JCPenney was founded in Kemmerer, Wyoming, in 1902 by James Cash Penney. The first store, named The Golden Rule, set the standard by which we have operated for over a century – to treat others as we would like to be treated. Today, we operate more than 650+ locations across the United States and Puerto Rico – and while fashion and shopping patterns have evolved, our focus on putting customers at the heart of what we do remains unchanged.

Currently, There are 15 JCPenney Locations in Washington State.