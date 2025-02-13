Popular Chain Closing Stores Nationwide Has 15 WA Locations

More businesses are closing these days, than ever. Not long ago, we learned about Sears closing. More chains, including Big Lots, and most recently, JoAnn Fabrics are shutting down stores as part of a liquidation.

JCPenney Announced It's Closing Several Locations by Mid-Year.

The department store chain is set to close 8 stores in 8 states over the coming months, as it hopes to keep pace with today's changing market. The stores affected are:

California - The Shops at Tanforan, 1122 El Camino Real in San Bruno

Colorado - The Shops at Northfield, 8568 E. 49th Ave. in Denver

Idaho - Pine Ridge Mall, 4201 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello

Kansas - West Ridge Mall, 1821 SW Wanamaker Road in Topeka

Maryland - Annapolis Mall, 1695 Annapolis Mall Road in Annapolis

North Carolina - Asheville Mall, 3 S Tunnel Road in Asheville

New Hampshire - Mall at Fox Run, 50 Fox Run Road in Newington

West Virginia - Charleston Town Center, 401 Lee Street E in Charleston

So Far, ALL of JCPenney Stores in Washington State Are Not Affected.

JC Penney Profits Rise Getty Images loading...

There are 15 JCPenney locations in Washington, including one at the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick.There are two in Spokane, and one in Wenatchee. While JCPenney in Wenatchee is ok, the town's JOANN Fabric and Crafts is not so fortunate.

Some retailers are adapting to changing consumer preferences, and are trimming back to navigate those changes. Macy's is closing stores across the country to try to stay competitive in today's market.

