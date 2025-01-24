Consequences of Jaywalking in Washington: What You Need to Know
Can you get arrested for jaywalking in Washington state?
Well, jaywalking IS illegal in Washington. Pedestrians crossing a street, outside of a crosswalk are jaywalking. NO, people are NOT arrested for doing it. Jaywalking is considered a civil infraction. A what?
READ MORE: It's Illegal to Warm Up Your Vehicle in Washington State
A Civil Infraction Is a Law Violation, But Not Considered a Crime.
A civil infraction is an act or omission that is prohibited by law and punishable, but not considered a crime. It is usually a violation of a rule or local ordinance, and is not punishable by incarceration.
Civil Infractions Are Usually Punished by Paying a Fine.
Sometimes, the person in violation may have to do something to make up for what they did wrong. Community service may be imposed. Civil infractions are less serious than misdemeanors.
Examples of Civil Infractions Include and Are Not Limited to:
• Speeding
• Tailgating
• Running a red light
• littering
• parking violations
A Person Seen Jawalking May be Detained for a Time. According to RCW 7.80.060:
A person who is unable or unwilling to reasonably identify himself or herself to an enforcement officer may be detained for a period of time not longer than is reasonably necessary to identify the person for purposes of issuing a civil infraction.
Proposed Bill Would Change Jaywalking Laws in Washington.
Senate Bill 5383 also known as the "Free to Walk" bill would allow pedestrians to cross a roadway with a posted speed limit of 45 mph or less" as long as such a crossing does NOT impede the flow of traffic. Personally, I cross at crosswalks and intersections. Sometimes that's not possible. Stay safe.
LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in
Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff
LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history
Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman