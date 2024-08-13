Cause for Concern: Destructive Japanese Beetle Found In Kennewick
A Japanese beetle was found in Kennewick, sparking concern among farmers and homeowners. The beetle was found in a trap across the Columbia River near Hawthorne Elementary School. More traps have been set, although no more beetles were found. According to the Tri-City Herald, 34 Japanese beetles have been found in Pasco this year.
Japanese beetles cause huge damage to crops every year.
The invasive pests are considered a threat to almost 300 species of plants. They feed on a wide variety flowers and crops. Asparagus, corn, soybeans, and a variety of other vegetables are what they're after. In terms of garden plants, the beetles feast on beans, grapes, raspberries, and roses. It's important to note that Japanese beetles do NOT discriminate.
Japanese Beetles are not native to Washington. According to the Farmer's Almanac:
Before the beetle’s accidental introduction to the United States in the early 1900s, the Japanese beetle was found only on the islands of Japan, isolated by water and kept in check by its natural predators. In 1912, a law was passed that made it illegal to import plants rooted in soil. Unfortunately, failing to implement the law immediately allowed the Japanese beetle to arrive in this country.
Washington State University Extension also has helpful information about treatment options. The WSDA advises that if you see a Japanese beetle, take a photo, and report the sighting here. Or, email the photo along with the location of the sighting to pest@agr.wa.gov.
Watch what you don't know about Japanese beetles courtesy of Terra Mater Gardens:
LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale
LOOK: 11 tick-borne illnesses and what to watch out for during your outdoor adventures
Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval
Plant Some Of These In Your Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart