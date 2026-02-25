A jack-knifed tractor trailer caused a delay on a popular Washington highway.

The Disabled Tractor-Ttrailer Blocked ALL Lanes of the Roadway

While an official cause wasn't given, the incident most likely was because of the rain. Slick conditions can cause the trailer to lose traction. When the trailer wheels lose traction, the trailer can slide sideways. If the driver suddenly brakes or turns sharp, the trailer can fold in toward the cab, causing the rig to jackknife.

The Most Common Causes of Jack-Knife Accidents are Due to:

• Sudden or improper braking

• Poor road conditions/slick ice or rain

• Speeding and/or sharp turns

• Mechanical Failure

• Improper cargo loading

• Driver error and fatigue

Jackknife accidents are one of the most catastrophic. When a big rig jackknifes, the trailer can swing out and collide with other vehicles. Fortunately, this was NOT the case in this incident.

