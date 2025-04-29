Popular Fast Food Chain Closing 200 Locations, How Many in WA?

Fast food giant Jack in the Box recently made the announcement that it will be closing anywhere from 150 to 200 restaurants. The plan is to close approximately 10% of its locations.

According to a release on the website, Jack in the Box plans to close 80 - 100 locations by the end of 2025. It's part of the company's "Jack on Track" plan to improve its financial performance.

What Does This mean for Jack in the Box Restaurants in Washington State?

Today, it doesn't mean anything. The company has NOT specified which locations would be closing. That information is expected to be available in August. However, the company said additional underperforming locations will shut down operations in 2026.

Jack in the Box Is Also Exploring the Possibility of Selling the Del Taco Brand.

The company acquired Del Taco back in 2022 for about $585 million. Personally, I was excited when Del Taco came to Richland. Now, who knows what may become of it?

New CEO Lance Tucker said in a statement:

“Our actions today focus on three main areas: addressing our balance sheet to accelerate cash flow and pay down debt, while preserving growth-oriented capital investments related to technology and restaurant reimage; closing underperforming restaurants to position ourselves for consistent net unit growth and competitive unit economics; and, an overall return to simplicity for the Jack in the Box business model and investor story.”

The San Diego based company operates about 2,200 locations in the U.S. and Guam.

