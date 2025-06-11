If you're anything like me, you'll complain all winter long about the freezing cold weather and you can hardly wait for the longer days and the warmth of the summer sun on your skin!

attachment-Untitled design - 2025-06-11T090854.836 loading...

For me, I get excited to do all the things I love like riding my horse, hiking, swimming in my pool (And when I say "swimming in my pool" I mean soaking in my horse water trough Stock Tank!) Camping and enjoying evenings on my patio.

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

We are sure spoiled here in the Tri-Cities with far warmer weather in Eastern WA than on the West side of the state, where everything stays green but suffers relentless rain for most of the Spring.

Hiking with my dogs on cool, shady trails in the mountains...

Faith Martin Faith Martin loading...

When July and August hit, though, with the sweltering heat, we may all be wondering what made us think we love summer so much!

Get our free mobile app

Don't leave Chocolate in your car

Everything melts in my car as it bakes in the triple-digit temperatures. Heaven forbid I accidentally leave a lipstick or ChapStick in the cup holder! The other day, I had to find a napkin in my car when I got in, just to grasp my steering wheel. It was so hot!

Sometimes the summer heat can seem unbearable.

Bring a blanket to the movie theater

And don't even get me started on "What to Wear." If you dress for summer heat, we freeze anytime we go indoors at a restaurant, theater, or grocery store, etc.

Now all that being said, If I have a fun way to stay nice and cool during the summer heat, I too will brag about how much I love summer! And the fun times are what I'm thinking of when I miss summer in the dead of winter!

Here are some of my favorite ways to stay cool in the sweltering Tri-Cities heat!

Riding in the river near Wallula Gap...

Faith Martin loading...

Faith Martin

Playing with the Grandkids at the Water Park

Faith Martin loading...

Faith Martin

Faith Martin loading...

Faith Martin

Feeling the splash as I run on my horse through the river

Faith Martin loading...

Faith Martin

Laying in the sun with cool water all around

River Fun Faith loading...

playing on the horses and in the River

Boating on the Columbia River loading...

Boating on the Columbia River

Please remember in the summer heat, it's especially important to double-check the back seat of your car to make sure you did NOT have a child or a pet riding with you!

Expert tips to prevent child deaths in hot cars - AgriLife Today (tamu.edu)

''More than half of child deaths from leaving children in a vehicle occur because their parent, grandparent, or other caregiver had forgotten about them."

Get our free mobile app

Here are some funny videos from years past, playing in the river with my friend Nadia on our horses, Galeron and Cisco

Washington State Records | Office of the Washington State Climatologist

Your 8 Essentials for a Perfect Washington State Summer. Don't let the heat keep you from having fun! Here's your summer checklist! Gallery Credit: Aly