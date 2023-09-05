It’s House Fly Season in Washington, Keep Them Out with These Tricks

Well, here we are - early September - peak house fly season in the Pacific Northwest. If you leave a door or window open even for a few seconds – bam! One or two will make their way in the house ready to annoy you endlessly until you swat them or they die.

Why are they so interested in flying into your home? Well, according to a number of experts, these pesky insects are looking for a place to lay their eggs and to hibernate for the winter. Basically, they sense the cooler temperatures and they instinctively look for shelter – INSIDE YOUR HOUSE.

If you have an overabundance of house flies in your home – check all the window and door screens and other entrances like the doggie door – one little opening is all it takes. If everything is buttoned up, then it could indicate an infestation and will require treatment and it’s best to call an exterminator.

If you’re just trying to limit the number of flies getting in the house, there are multiple repellant methods available at home and garden stores that you can try – from bug zappers to spray-on solutions and traps. Or you can try a few of the “does that really work” methods you hear about – like a clear plastic sandwich bag filled with water and shiny coins above the door. Evidently, this trick works pretty well – it messes with a fly's vision, tricking it into thinking it’s flying into the water – something it doesn’t like. There is an abundance of videos on how to do the clear plastic bag full of water tricks on YouTube.

Another homemade fly repellant trick that might work in our area is hanging lavender around door entrances and windows. House flies are naturally repelled by lavender. Some sites even suggest mint spray, cinnamon, and other spices to try. Good luck – at the very least keep that swatter handy!