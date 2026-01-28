Taking anything from a store without paying for it is a criminal offense in Washington. It's considered shoplifting, and can lead to criminal charges.

The Issaquah Police Department reminds you that if you're even thinking about using the five-finger discount to think again. There could be an officer outside the store waiting for you. That's what happened on Sunday, January 25th.

Issaquah Police Officers Responded to The Highlands for Suspicious Activity

At about 4:30 pm, employees witnessed suspicious activity in the fitting rooms. One woman went in with 10 items, and came out with only 6 items. Where did the missing items go?

Store Employees Found Security Sensors Left Behind

The woman concealed items in a large purse she was carrying, which seemed empty before she went into the fitting room. However, the purse appeared full when she left, without purchasing anything.

As the Woman Left the Store, With Her Full Purse, an Officer Was Waiting

A search recovered five stolen clothing items, some hidden in the purse and others concealed under her clothing (including one hidden in her bra) with a total value? $184.99.

The woman was immediately arrested. Ironically, the woman also had an outstanding warrant for theft. What are the odds?

She was booked into the Issaquah City Jail for theft.

