Is Washington’s Golden Bachelor Contestant, Faith Martin, Dating Again? [VIDEO]

Some of you might be saying, “It’s only been a week since Gerry let her go” from ABC’s Golden Bachelor. “How could Faith Martin be dating already?”

Well, I hate to spoil it for you but it’s actually been longer than a week. Most reality shows are filmed weeks or even months in advance before they’re produced and aired. So, it’s highly possible she could be ready to date someone, and...you’re about to find out from Faith herself.

Is Benton City’s Golden Bachelor Contestant, Faith Martin, dating?

That’s one of the many questions former co-worker and friend of Faith's, Steve Woods ("Woody") asked Faith during an interview set up by ABC. Faith took time out of her busy schedule to sit down with Woody to reminisce about their time working together in radio and for a question and answer session about her experience on the highly-rated show on ABC.

What’s life like now that her time on the show is over? What was the biggest surprise from her experience with Gerry? Is she dating anyone? What’s next for Faith Martin? Will she be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette? Get the answers to these questions and more from Faith in the interview below. Then scroll down and see photos of Faith Martin from her long and successful career in radio and music.

Episode 8 airs this Thursday, November 16 on ABC at 8p and streaming on HULU, November 17.