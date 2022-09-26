Is Happy Hour Finally Coming Back In Tri-Cities Washington?

The pandemic happened and all of the sudden no happy hour specials were anywhere. At first it was because nothing was open for inside seating. Even after things started to open up, most places did not return their happy hour specials. Now that things are less impacted by Covid-19, are "Happy Hours" finally returning? Where are they?

ARE HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS BACK? I was talking with the hostess at a local restaurant this weekend and the topic of happy hour came up. She mentioned how happy hour specials were back and we started talking about it. I hadn't even thought about it until then, probably because we don't go out a lot with small kids at home. So where are some good "Happy Hour" specials available now in the Tri-Cities?

WHERE CAN YOU FIND HAPPY HOUR IN TRICITIES? I did some research online and these are a few popular places that have brought back their Happy Hour specials. Cedars At Pier One has Lounge Happy Hour Drink specials 4 to 6 Wednesday - Sunday. The Rock Woodfire Pizza has Happy Hour specials MONDAY-FRIDAY 3-6pm and a Happier Hour for the late owls MONDAY-THURSDAY from 9pm-Last Call. Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar has Happy Hour specials daily from 3-6pm and from 9pm to close. Anthony's at Columbia Point has Happy Hour specials from 3-6pm weekdays. Hops-n-Drops offers Happy Hour specials in both the dinning room and their bar from 2-6pm every day of the week. Bonefish Grill starts their Happy Hour specials at 4pm but end at different times, probably around 6pm.

WHERE IS YOUR FAVORITE HAPPY HOUR SPOT? That should get you started. I don't have time to put all of them in this story but you can continue your search here if you want. Have fun, just remember to call a ride or bring a designated driver.

