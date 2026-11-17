It's not something that happens every day. And it's DANGEROUS.

A Deputy with the Morrow County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull a driver over in a traffic stop recently.

However, the Non-Compliant Driver Had Other Plans

As the driver fled, Deputy Neubert followed, and a full blown pursuit was happening. It lasted all of 12 minutes, in and around the Irrigon and Boardman areas.

Read More: WSDOT Shares Unbelievable Video of Crew Member Splashed by Traffic

At Times, Speeds of More Than 100-mph were Recorded

The dangerous pursuit traveled through a construction zone while flaggers were present. The Deputy had several other Morrow County Deputies assisting in the pursuit. Neighboring law enforcement agencies also took part in the high speed chase. The Umatilla Police Department and the Boardman Fire Department helped in the incident.

The Pursuit Concluded in Boardman

The female driver was taken into custody without further incident at Wilson Lane and Root Lane. 44-year-old Kaelynn Hollingsworth was arrested after the chase through Boardman and Irrigon. The woman was taken to the Umatilla County Jail. She's facing multiple charges, including:

• Attempt to Elude - Vehicle

• Reckless Driving

• Reckless Endangering

• No Bail, Parole Board Warrant for Abscond

Police say more charges and citations are pending.

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