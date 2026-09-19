Wow! When it comes to road work and construction, I am completely blown away to learn everything WSDOT has done to re-pave a section of I-5 near Vancouver.

A 2.2 Mile Stretch of SB I-5 is Now Smoother

Thanks to some serious concrete pavement rehab work performed earlier this summer, motorists today are benefitting with a smoother ride on I-5 Southbound. According to WSDOT:

We used something called a crack, seat, and overlay method. Crews cracked the existing concrete panels, seated the pieces firmly into place to create a stable base, and then paved several layers of asphalt over the top. The result is essentially transitioning the roadway from concrete to asphalt, which makes the road easier to maintain.

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Another Crack, Seat, and Overlay Project Is Planned for Clark County

WSDOT crews are set to begin the very same process on another section of I-5 and I-205. WSDOT plans to replace cracked and broken concrete panels in Clark County.

WSDOT says drivers can look forward to not seeing those "Rough Road" signs anymore. Next summer, more crack, seat, and overlay work is planned for SB I-5.

Watching the entire process is pretty amazing. Thank you, WSDOT! We're looking forward to smoother roads.

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