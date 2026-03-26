Washington motorists need to know about the upcoming closure of Interstate 5 in BOTH directions. WSDOT recommends motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time, as the Interstate will be closed for two overnights.

I-5 Closure Between Mounts Road (Exit 116) and Steilacoom-Dupont Road (Exit 119)

Due to construction of the state's third diverging diamond, providing access between Dupont and Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WSDOT needs to demolish and remove the older bridge.

Read More: WSP Trooper Urges Safety After Serious Crash on Southbound I-5

The Nights of April 3rd and April 4th, the Interstate Will Be Closed in BOTH Directions

• From 10 pm - 6 am, traffic on I-5 will be detoured through Exit 119 at Steilacoom-Dupont Road. According to WSDOT:

To keep travelers moving, law enforcement will direct traffic through the interchange. Allow at least 30 minutes of extra time to reach your destination. Consider carpooling or rescheduling trips before or after work hours.

The Same Detour Is Planned for the Following Weekend April 11th-12th

Travelers should anticipate an additional 30 minutes or more to their commutes. WSDOT encourages people to carpool or reschedule trips before or after work hours.

Once the work of removing the original overpass is completed, crews can finish widening I-5 to extend the HOV lanes, which are scheduled to open later this summer.

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The I-5 Mounts Road to Steilacoom-DuPont Road improvements are scheduled to be completed by late 2026.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang