I love living in Washington State. If anything, people here are genuine, including the Washington Department of Transportation.

Not only does WSDOT keep us informed of road construction zones and closures, they do so, sometimes, in a light-hearted, creative way, like in this video.

Northbound Interstate 5 (and SB I-405 in Bothell) Will be Closed

That's right, I-5 will be closed so WSDOT crews can remove the Revive I-5 Ship Canal Bridge work zone. By Monday morning, WSDOT says ALL four northbound lanes will be open across the bridge, and express lanes will return to normal operations. According to WSDOT:

The details: NB I-5 will close from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, to 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2. Adjacent ramps and lanes will start to close as early as 9 p.m. Friday.

READ MORE: Washington Woman Attacked By Bear While Taking Out Trash

Also, ALL Southbound I-405 Lanes in Bothell Will Be Closed

Motorists need to be aware that ALL lanes of SB I-405 in will be closed from SR 527 to SR 522 from 10 pm Friday through 4 am Monday. A DETOUR will be in place, and adjacent rams will also be closed. WSDOT will widen I-405 through Bothell to build a new bus rapid transit station in the center of the freeway.

EXPECT DELAYS.

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