Wrong-Way Driver on I-182 Leads to Dangerous Pursuit, PIT Maneuver
Pasco Police Officers stopped a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Interstate 182 early Tuesday morning.
A potentially deadly situation ended without loss of life. That is outstanding police work.
Multiple Callers Reported a Wrong-Way Vehicle on the Highway
Officers responded to reports of a Ford F-350 driving eastbound in the westbound lanes at about 3:45 am. Officers imediately began slowing traffic and attempting to stop the wrong-way truck.
Read More: Prosser Man Arrested After High-Speed Crash Leaves Car Overturned
Emergency Lights and Sirens Were Activated and Still, the Driver Continued
Despite officers attempts to pull the truck over, the driver kept going, at one point almost colliding head-on with a patrol vehicle and another motorist. See the video, here.
With Multiple Lives at Risk, Officers Made the Decision to Intervene
Officers conducted two Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuvers, ultimately stopping the truck before someone was seriously injured or killed. The driver was arrested and transported to the hospital, where officers continued their investigation.
While stopping a large truck at highway speeds is dangerous, Police say that allowing it to continue traveling the wrong way posed an even greater threat to other motorists.
Police acted decisively to protect innocent motorists, while also ensuring the driver received the help he needed. A potentially deadly situation ended without loss of life. That is outstanding police work.
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