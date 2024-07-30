Are You Ready? Intense Heatwave Returns to PNW: 106° on Friday

I've NEVER turned off the air conditioner from the last round of heat to hit the PNW.

As temperatures cooled off just this past last week, it's been nice, especially for Water Follies weekend. However, it's been smoky from area wildfires. It's good to know you can check the Washington Department of Ecology's air quality map. As wildfires continue to burn, air quality is a concern. And of course, we knew the summer of 2024 was going to be hot. We've weathered temps close to 110° recently.

You definitely need to make sure your air conditioner is working efficiently.

How to stay safe during an excessive heat wave, it's important to stay vigilant.

• Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

• Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing.

• Check in on elderly, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat.

• Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads.

• Use air conditioners, hang out in air conditioned areas, such as the mall or the library.

Need to get to a cooling center? Call 211 to locate the nearest center, or see below:

Another tool I just learned of today, from the CDC, is a Heat & Health Tracker. You enter your zip code and it pulls up heat and health data for your community. The National Weather Service also has a heat risk map you can view.

