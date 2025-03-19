Prices on the Rise at Washington Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree To Close 1,000 Family Dollar Stores Getty Images loading...

I'm not quite sure how I feel about price increases at Dollar Tree. I do know that I love shoppng at my local dollar stores. However, prices have gone up. so, they're technicaly NOT dollar stores. Dollar Tree has announced prices are indeed going up. And, there's big news to share.

There's a Dollar Tree Plus Section in Most Dollar Tree Stores.

We’ve added Dollar Tree Plus sections to over 5,000 of our stores which provide customers with even greater deals at the $3 and $5 price points. We will continue to expand the Plus assortment to even more stores in the coming years.

So, technically, Dollar Tree stores aren't dollar-stores anymore. Remember the days when everything was $.99 or less? While inflation has affected the economy, Dollar Tree has had to adjust. They changed their primary price point to $1.25 to accommodate rising costs. According to Good Housekeeping, in an earnings call, the company announced that shoppers would find increased pricing.

Dollar Tree's Maximum Price, Is as High as $7 Today.

Most of the Dollar Tree Plus pricing was anywhere between $3 and $5. Today, the maximum is $7, which is still below most other stores. I always buy certain items at Dollar Tree. I love taking bubble baths, and, there's usually a pretty good selection. I also purchase bar soap. I can usually find name brands, like Zest or Irish Spring. Still, there are some items you should steer clear of. Do you agree?

