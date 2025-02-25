Confirmed: Popular California Burger Chain to Make Washington Debut
It's confirmed. In-N-Out Burger is coming to Washington. Fans of the popular California-based burger chain will be excited. I know I am!
According to the In-N-Out website, the restaurant is located at 5714 Pioneer Street, in Ridgefield, Washington 98642.
In-N-Out was founded by Harry Snyder in 1948. His sons Rich and Guy Snyder took over as President and Vice President respectively. Today, Harry's grand daughter Lynsi leads In-N-Out.
When is the New Washngton In-N-Out Scheduled to Open?
I called customer service at In-N-Out to inquire about when the new restaurant would open. I was told "no details," are yet available. For hard-core fans, this may be a tough wait. When I lived in southern California, it seemed there was an In-N-Out located every few miles.
They were always busy, and the service was fast. There are 281 In-N-Out restaurants in California. Did you know there's an In-N-Out Burger University? According to the website:
In 1984, Rich Snyder launches the new facility in December, ensuring that entry level managers from all In-N-Out restaurants receive the training that lets our guests look forward to the highest quality food, cleanliness and customer service.
Washington is the ninth state for In-N-Out's expansion. Not only does the tasty burger chain have locations in California, but also, in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and soon to be open in Ridgefield.
When do you think Tri-Cities will get an In-N-Out restaurant?
