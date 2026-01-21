A fire chief in Washington is accused child sex crimes involving four young boys. Ilwaco Fire Chief Jefferey S. Archer is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Ilwaco Fire Chief Jefferey S. Archer is Charged With 37 Counts of Child Sex Crimes.

Deputies with the Pacific County Sheriff's Office arrested 43-year old volunteer fire chief on January 9th. Investigators say he raped and-or molested the victims in his Ocean Park home. The charges include:

• 10 counts of first-degree rape of a child

• 21 counts of first-degree child molestation

• 4 counts of second-degree child molestation

• One count of dealing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

• One count of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct



Court Documents Allege the Abuse Took Place From 2013 Through 2019.

The boys were between the ages of two and eight-years old. The allegations are that Archer babysat the children, and abused his position of trust. One victim claims that Archer offered marijuana, alcohol, and compensation in return for sexual acts.

During His Arraignment on January 16th, Archer Pleaded Not Guilty to the Charges.

With bail set at $500,000, Archer remains in custody at the Pacific County Jail. He has been placed on administrative leave from the fire department.

