It’s Illegal To Warm Up Your Vehicle in Washington State

With all the reports of this winter storm paralyzing parts of the southeast, what about our winter in Washington state? Most of the snowfall this year has occurred in the upper elevations. As a native Minnesotan, I don't mind the lack of snow in Tri-Cities.

Although, We Have Had Temperatures Below Freezing in Washington.

Canva Canva loading...

If your vehicle is parked outside, you may have been scraping your windshield in the morning hours. You do know that clearing ice from your vehicle windows is legally required, right? But, did you know...

It's Illegal to Warm Up Your Vehicle Unattended in WA, According to RCW 46.61.600:

No person driving or in charge of a motor vehicle shall permit it to stand unattended without first stopping the engine, locking the ignition, removing the key and effectively setting the brake thereon and, when standing upon any perceptible grade, turning the front wheels to the curb or side of the highway.

Drivers are tempted to start their vehicles to warm up, and then, go back inside to finish getting ready for the day. Police recommend not doing this, as it provides a prime opportunity for a thief to steal your vehicle.

You may Want to Consider Getting a Remote Starter for Your Vehicle.

Once you activate the engine remotely, the doors are locked automatically. No one can get inside unless they have the key. Some remotes are designed to stop the engine if one of the pedals are hit while the key isn't inserted, which happens when a thief gets in the car.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

While some states have updated legislation to specify that vehicles started remotely are NOT legally considered unattended, Washington hasn't made this change. In fact, Police advise Washingtonians to refrain from leaving a vehicle to warm up unattended anywhere others can access it, INCLUDING on private property. You may get a warning or ticket.

The 20 Most Stolen Cars in Washington State by Year and Model Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster

10 Cars in Washington State Catalytic Converter Thieves Target According to Kelley Blue Book, here are 10 vehicles and brands that are targets for catalytic converter thieves. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals