Illegally Dumping Garbage In WA: What Is The Fine?

Why would someone dump their garbage on the side of the road?

Someone a HUGE mess on the side of SR 20 east of Colville, dumping quite a few tires. Why? Is it because they can't afford to take it to the dump? Are they mad at the state of Washington?

Whatever the reason, it is against the law. RCW 70A.205.195:

Unlawful to dump or deposit solid waste without permit—Penalties—Litter cleanup restitution payment.

The unauthorized discharge or abandonment of waste is a serious offense, which carries a maximum penalty of $125,000 for corporations and $62,500 for individuals who are convicted.

(1) It is a violation of this section to abandon a junk vehicle upon any property. In addition, no person shall throw, drop, deposit, discard, or otherwise dispose of litter upon any public property in the state or upon private property in this state not owned by him or her or in the waters of this state whether from a vehicle or otherwise including but not limited to any public highway, public park, beach, campground, forestland, recreational area, trailer park, highway, road, street, or alley except: (a) When the property is designated by the state or its agencies or political subdivisions for the disposal of garbage and refuse, and the person is authorized to use such property for that purpose; (b) Into a litter receptacle in a manner that will prevent litter from being carried away or deposited by the elements upon any part of the private or public property or waters.

Someone was rude and dumped their garbage on the side of the road:

How much do you think it will be to clean this up?

I sincerely hope whoever dumped this garbage is found and prosecuted.

