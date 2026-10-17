Oregon State Police are asking for the public's help to find the person responsible for unlawfully killing a six-point bull elk.

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is investigating a report of a trophy-class 6x6 bull elk found dead in Grant County.

The Bull Elk Was Found Illegally Shot Near Four Corners

The investigation indicated this bull elk was shot with a rifle some time between October 9 and 11, 2026. The bull elk was located near the area of U.S. Forest Service Roads 36 and 18.

Read More: Kennewick Police Search for Wanted Fugitive Facing Felony Charges

Poaching Wildlife in Oregon Carries Severe Penalties From Heavy Fines to Prison

Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges. People who "work" the system and falsely apply for resident license or tags are not legally hunting or angling and are considered poachers.

Anyone With Information Is Asked to Contact the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) Line

The tip line number is 1-800-452-7888. Tips can also be called in to *OSP (*677) on your mobile phone. Use reference case number: SP26–335343. Tips can remain anonymous, as well, at TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

The TIP program offers cash rewards or preference point rewards to people who provide information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful killing of wildlife, and/or waste of big game.

Get our free mobile app

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world