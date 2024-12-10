Idaho Man Taken Into Custody After Shooting at Vehicles on I-90

A 23-year old man was taken into custody after firing shots at vehicles near the Idaho/Washington border.

Interstate 90 was shut down Monday night, after Idaho State Police say the man fired 41 rounds at passing cars.

According to a press release, just before 8 pm, witnesses reported seeing a man with a rifle in the median, near a parked Ford pickup truck. The man is accused of shooting toward I-90 at vehicles passing by. No injuries were reported.

Officers from several agencies closed the freeway in both directions, and were able to arrest the 23-year-old Idaho resident. The suspect was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for felony unlawful discgarge of a firearm.

Idaho State Police say the suspect was cited and released for driving under the influence, using a deadly weapon, and disturbing the peace.

