Ice Cream Brands Recalled for Possible Listeria – Full List Here

A major ice cream producer has recalled several brands due to possible listeria.

Totally Cool, Inc. recalled products from more than a dozen brands, including Hershey's, Jeni's, and Chipwich. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the ice cream producer recalled 68 products because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. The products were distributed through retail stores and home delivery nationwide.

Production and distribution of the products ceased due to the FDA sampling that discovered the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses have been reported to date. While listeria may cause only short-term symptoms, it can cause stillbirths in pregnant women and cause miscarriages. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Listeria is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they rarely become seriously ill.

Can listeria infection be serious?

The short answer is yes. Listeria is the 3rd leading cause of death from foodbourne illness in the United States. Contact your healthcare provider if you ate a food that has been recalled, or have symptoms.

Consumers who have a recalled product are encouraged to return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have questions, you can contact Totally Cool, Inc. by calling 410-363-7801 or through email at regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com, between 8 am and 4 pm Monday to Friday.

A full list of the recalled products can be seen here.

