Pass a WSP Trooper at 112 MPH—Here’s What Happens
Speeding past a Washington State Patrol trooper is never a good idea. And recently, one motorist did just that at 112-mph. That's right, 112-mph on SB I-5 near milepost 120. Are you kidding?
According to WSP, the Motorist Received a $637 Fine
Typically, in Washington state, a motorist traveling at such a high rate of speed would be looking at a criminal charge, reckless driving. In this case, the driver was punished with a HEFTY $637 fine. According to WSP Trooper Kameron Watts:
It depends on a few factors. Such as if the speed was accompanied with other moving violations, how many lives were in danger at the time the speed was observed, racing, construction zone, etc. The courts demand a lot of articulation beyond speed to charge for reckless.
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This motorist got off easy in my opinion. I'm sure insurance rates will increase. And, there may be possible license issues if there were any other violations.
WA Lawmakers Are Considering Tougher Rules of the Road
Currently, there's a movement in WA to treat 30 + mph over the limit to be charged as reckless driving. What are your thoughts?
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