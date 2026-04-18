Major I-405 Highway Work Means Long Waits for Drivers
If your travels take you to Seattle this weekend, you may encounter a small disruption.
There is an I-405 Closure Between Renton & Bellevue
Driving in the city is already stressful. Now, we have another hurdle to be aware of. Be prepared for increased congestion. Drivers should expect long delays.
The closure runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. According to WSDOT:
The Renton to Bellevue project will add new capacity to create a two-lane ETL system between SR 167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue. In general, the project will add one new lane in each direction and combine the existing HOV lane with the new lane to create a dual ETL system.
READ MORE: I-5 Reopens After a Massive Cleanup of Last Month's Landslide
What Motorists Should Expect
• Longer backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue and heavier congestion throughout the I-405 corridor.
• Constrained travel in Seattle, where two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.
As always, WSDOT recommends that you PLAN AHEAD. Due to the I-405 closure, drivers may encounter congestion in areas that typically do not associate with freeway construction.
When several major corridors have closures at the same time, congestion can extend well beyond the construction areas as drivers shift to alternate routes. Travelers may encounter congestion in areas they typically do not associate with freeway construction, including local roads and parallel routes. Transit, park-and-ride options, flexible schedules and real-time travel information can make a meaningful difference during closures.
Be prepared for longer backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue, and for heavier traffic through the I-405 corridor.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones