WSDOT WSDOT loading...

If your travels take you to Seattle this weekend, you may encounter a small disruption.

There is an I-405 Closure Between Renton & Bellevue

Driving in the city is already stressful. Now, we have another hurdle to be aware of. Be prepared for increased congestion. Drivers should expect long delays.

The closure runs until 4 a.m. on Monday. According to WSDOT:

The Renton to Bellevue project will add new capacity to create a two-lane ETL system between SR 167 in Renton and Northeast Sixth Street in Bellevue. In general, the project will add one new lane in each direction and combine the existing HOV lane with the new lane to create a dual ETL system.

READ MORE: I-5 Reopens After a Massive Cleanup of Last Month's Landslide

What Motorists Should Expect

Canva Canva loading...

• Longer backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue and heavier congestion throughout the I-405 corridor.

• Constrained travel in Seattle, where two northbound lanes of I-5 remain closed across the Ship Canal Bridge.

As always, WSDOT recommends that you PLAN AHEAD. Due to the I-405 closure, drivers may encounter congestion in areas that typically do not associate with freeway construction.

When several major corridors have closures at the same time, congestion can extend well beyond the construction areas as drivers shift to alternate routes. Travelers may encounter congestion in areas they typically do not associate with freeway construction, including local roads and parallel routes. Transit, park-and-ride options, flexible schedules and real-time travel information can make a meaningful difference during closures.

Get our free mobile app

Be prepared for longer backups on I-405 in both directions approaching Bellevue, and for heavier traffic through the I-405 corridor.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli