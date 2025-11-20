Police arrested a man wanted for burglary in Kennewick on Wednesday.

The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team and Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division located one of two suspects wanted for the burglaries of Hubby's Pizza and The Hub.

18-Year Old David Semenyuk Was Located in the 400 Block of East 3rd Avenue.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Semenyuk was one of two suspects identified in burglaries that took place last month.

Read More: Driver and Occupants Detained After Stolen Car Crash in Pasco

In October, Hubby's Pizza, located at 346 West Columbia Drive sustained serious damage, after thieves rammed their vehicle through an exterior wall of the restaurant. Once inside, the suspects attempted to steal the ATM. They were unsuccessful, and left the ATM behind in the parking lot.

Kennewick Police Department via Facebook Kennewick Police Department via Facebook loading...

Wile Semenyuk is in Custody, the Search Continues for Andres Medina-Garcia.

He's wanted on outstanding felony warrants. Anyone with information about Andres Medina-Garcia or knows of his wherabouts is encouraged to call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

This case remains under investigation, as detectives continue working to bring all those involved accountable for their actions.

The Kennewick Police Department is proud to serve our community and remains committed to ensuring offenders are held accountable and keeping our city safe.

Get our free mobile app