Howard Amon Swim Dock in Richland Retired for Safety Reasons

The popular swim dock at Howard Amon Park in Richland has been retired for good.

The dock was situated along the Howard Amon Park shoreline mid-way between Lee Boulevard and Newton Street, and was removed last Tuesday. According to Richland Parks and Recreation, the popular dock was removed out of caution due to increased presence of cyanotoxins found in the water. The downstream side of the dock also became a collection point for debris.

Even Though The Dock Has Been Removed, Can People Still Swim In The River?

Yes. Swimming is allowed along the Howard Amon shoreline at your own risk. There are other places to enjoy the river and various pools which include:

• Leslie Groves swimming area

• Howard Amon Wading Pool

• George Prout Pool

• Badger Mountain Splash Pad

Though the Benton Franklin Health District has not detected unsafe cyanotoxin levels in 2024 to date, the dock was removed in an abundance of caution due to the presence of cyanotoxins in recent years. In addition, the downstream side of the dock became a collection point for debris. The dock infrastructure will be retained for potential repurposing.

You can learn more about cyanotoxin levels in the Columbia River by going here.

