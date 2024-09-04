Howard Amon Swim Dock in Richland Retired for Safety Reasons

Howard Amon Swim Dock in Richland Retired for Safety Reasons

Richland Parks and Recreation-Facebook-Canva

The popular swim dock at Howard Amon Park in Richland has been retired for good.

The dock was situated along the Howard Amon Park shoreline mid-way between Lee Boulevard and Newton Street, and was removed last Tuesday. According to Richland Parks and Recreation, the popular dock was removed out of caution due to increased presence of cyanotoxins found in the water. The downstream side of the dock also became a collection point for debris.

Also Interesting: New Spirit Halloween Store Opening Soon in Richland

Even Though The Dock Has Been Removed, Can People Still Swim In The River?

Canva
loading...

Yes. Swimming is allowed along the Howard Amon shoreline at your own risk. There are other places to enjoy the river and various pools which include:

Leslie Groves swimming area
Howard Amon Wading Pool
George Prout Pool
Badger Mountain Splash Pad

.
Though the Benton Franklin Health District has not detected unsafe cyanotoxin levels in 2024 to date, the dock was removed in an abundance of caution due to the presence of cyanotoxins in recent years. In addition, the downstream side of the dock became a collection point for debris. The dock infrastructure will be retained for potential repurposing.

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app

You can learn more about cyanotoxin levels in the Columbia River by going here.

5 of the Most Snake Infested Hiking Trails in Washington State

If you like snakes, here are five snake-infested trails in Washington State

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks

To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park

St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. 

Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Categories: Tri-Cities News, Featured

More From 610 KONA