Just as kids are heading back to school, one popular snack item won't be in their lunch boxes.

J.M. Smucker Co. issued a market withdrawl of Hostess Ding Dongs due to the potential presence of mold.

We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.

According to Food Safety News, the affected products include:

2-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Single Serve with UPC 8-88109-01002

10-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong with UPC 8-88109-11061

16-count Hostess Chocolate Ding Dong Family Pack with UPC 8-88109-11092

The recalled items were distributed to retailers across the United States.

According to the J.M. Smucker Product Withdrawl Notice:

Our root cause investigation confirmed a mechanical issue with a piece of equipment created conditions that could support the development of mold in the product prior to the expiration date. This mechanical issue was present for a limited period and resolved in a timely manner. As a result, only five lot codes are affected. Although the impacted product has very little remaining shelf life, with Best if Used By dates of August 30, August 31, September 1, September 2, and September 3, due to the potential presence of mold, we are initiating a withdrawal of the production codes that can be found in the listing attached.

What to Do If You Have an Affected Product in Your Pantry

Do NOT consume the product.

Return the item to the store for a refund or replacement.

If you have questions, contact Hostess Brands at 1-800-483-7253.

