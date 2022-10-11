Is This Tri-Cities Hospital Really Named After Its 1st Death?

Both of my kids were born there, and I have literally spent over 200+ hours in the hallways of this Tri-Cities hospital. I thought I had heard everything, but I just heard a crazy story about how this hospital got its name. It can't be true, can it?

History of This Tri-Cities Hospital

The history of the hospital starts when the "United States Army purchased 640 square miles" in the 1940s to build the secret government site now known as the Manhattan Project. Right after the site was built, the city population grew from around 1000 to over 15,000 by the end of 1945.

Huge Population Creates Need for Local Hospital

Because the Hanford site was isolated and the nature of the research at the site was dangerous, that helped create an even larger need for a medical facility. In January of 1944, the first medical center was constructed to serve only the population of the Hanford site. That building was built on the current site of "the Corrado Medical Building" according to the hospital's website.

What Hospital Am I Talking About?

Since I was talking about Hanford, I am sure you already know I am talking about Kadlec Regional Hospital. But now you know which one, is the story about how it got the name "Kadlec" really true?

Is the Story About How Kadlec Hospital Got Its Name True?

Believe it or not, the hospital is named after the first person that died at the facility. They explain on their website saying "One of its first patients was Lt. Col. Harry R. Kadlec, Deputy Area Engineer and Chief of the Construction for the Army Corps of Engineers at Hanford and a key figure in the operation of the project. Col. Kadlec was said to have worked himself to death, suffering a heart attack on July 2, 1944, and subsequently died at the hospital -- the first death in the new facility. On July 10, 1944, the Richland Hospital was renamed Kadlec Hospital." So yes, the story is completely true.

