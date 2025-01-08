A Look Into the Homeless Epidemic In Washington State

Washington Sate has the third highest rate of homeless in the United States.

According to a federal report, Washington state had an 18.1% increase in homelessness in 2024. Shocking? No and yes, at the same time. , Washington had the third largest homeless population in the country in 2024, with 31,554 people experiencing homelessness.

Not long ago, I attended a concert in Tacoma, and was shocked at the amount of tents I saw along the roadways.

Canva Canva loading...

Sadly, every time I visit Seattle for concerts, I'm amazed at the amount of homeless I encounter to and from various venues. I've literally walked over people sleeping on the sidewalk.

According to USAfacts.org New York has the highest population of homeless followed by Los Angeles. Seattle, San Diego, and Denver round out the top 5. In the King County area, certain neighborhoods are known for their homeless populations.

Canva Canva loading...

Why are there so many homeless people in Washington state?

Rising rental rates, and lack of publicly owned affordable housing are to blame for this tragedy. I see people walking along streets in Tri-Cities who are homeless.

Get our free mobile app

What are the causes of homelessness?

Job loss, foreclosure, grief, addiction...you name it. Any one of us could be homeless tomorrow. I watch people on Tik-Tok living in their cars. I see a woman every morning on my street, living in her car with her dog. I wonder, "Does she work? How does she make it?" I am grateful to have a job and a home.

12 Washington Counties with the Worst Homeless Problems These 12 Washington State counties have the highest number of homeless in a new 2022 report.

LOOK: Which counties across the U.S. have the most prewar homes? Every state has a stock of vintage housing. Rocket Homes examined Census Bureau data to find which county has the most prewar homes in every state. Gallery Credit: Jill Jaracz