Kennewick Police are asking for the public's help to find a thief.

On Saturday, December 6th, Officers were dispatched to the Columbia Center Mall for a male suspect who assaulted several people.

The Woman in the Photographs Is Accused of Walking Off With Someone's Stuff.

While bystanders and a couple of victims were holding the assault suspect, Devan Barth, until Police arrived, an unknown female (in the photographs), stole a bag of recently purchased holiday gifts from Brett Hall.

Read More: Teen's Murder: FBI & KPD Capture 15-Year Old Suspect

As Brett Was Holding Barth Down, the Woman Walked Away With His Bag of Gifts.

We have had inquiries about how the community can help, which is great to see and just what we would expect from our outstanding community. After speaking with Brett and his wife, they informed us they did not need any assistance from the community but appreciated the offers.

As Kennewick Police continue to investigate the incident, they are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 509-628-0333, and reference KPD 25-084898. If you can identify the female in the photos, and wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a tip at kpdtips.com.

I sincerely hope Brett's bag of purchases is returned.

Get our free mobile app

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)