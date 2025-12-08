It's that time of year. I know I've been ordering a lot of packages as gifts. Especially, since Covid, I believe more people have items delivered more often. Obviously, Amazon and other online order services and catalogs are popular. It's one of the reasons I invested in a security camera. I don't trust people.

While I'm out walking my dog, I see so many packages on my neighbors doorsteps and porches. We have a pact with our neighbors to watch out for each others' deliveries. And, if one of us is out of town, we take the others' packages in for safe-keeping.

READ MORE: Richland's New Pizza Place Opens Soon for Slices & Smiles

Local Law Enforcement Is Warning Us of WA's Growing Porch Pirate Problem

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has posted tips and preventative measures to ensure package delivery. And, #1 the list is:

• Security cameras/video doorbells. These items deter thieves and capture footage of them with motion-activated cameras and smart doorbells.

• Motion sensor lights are great. Sudden bright lights startle thieves and draw attention.

• Smart alerts: You can sign up for delivery alerts to know exactly when a package arrives, so you can retrieve it right away.

Take Advantage of Delivery Alternatives

• Pick-up points. You can utilize Amazon pick-up points, UPS acce4ss points, or local mail centers for secure pick up.

• Ship to your work-place, if allowed.

• P.O. Box/Mailbox service...A traditional post office box works great. My aunt uses a P.O. box just for package delivery.

It helps to know when your packages are to be delivered. I'm a HUGE fan of tracking. And, I always check to make sure my gifts are delievered.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock