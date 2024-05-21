Exciting! Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center Reopens Soon

• After a 3-year closure, it's time to reopen to the public

• Pioneers of all ages are welcome

• FREE admission 5/24-5/26

Canva Canva loading...

Calling all history fans: Relive a bit of Oregon's history in Baker City

If you want to know the story of the frontier west, you're invited to the reopening of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center! The grand reopening is set for Friday, May 24th from 1 pm to 5 pm in Baker City, Oregon. The 500-acre site features:

Travel Baker County-Facebook Travel Baker County-Facebook loading...

• Original ruts carved by pioneer wagons

• Remnants of the historic Flagstaff Gold Mine

• Magnificent vistas of the historic trails

The center reopens to the public with FREE admission May 24th-May 26th.

Travel Baker County-Facebook Travel Baker County-Facebook loading...

Beginning Saturday, summer hours of operation will be from 10am - 5 pm daily, including holidays.

Upgrading Federal buildings to be more efficient means healthier communities

The renovation, which included $1 million from the Great American Outdoors Act, represents a best-in-class example of a net-zero emissions building: it is all-electric, it meets the Biden-Harris Administration’s Federal Building Performance Standard by eliminating the on-site use of fossil fuels, and it is highly efficient, having reduced the facility’s energy consumption by 73 percent thanks to new windows, doors, siding, insulation, roofing, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

What is the regular cost of admission?

Admission is $8 for ages 16 and up, and $6 for seniors. The National Historic Oregon Trail Intrepretive Center also accepts America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes. The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is located at 22267 Hwy. 86, Baker City, OR 97814.

Get our free mobile app

For more information, visit the Bureau of Land Management.

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

LOOK: Stunning, historic hotels from every state and the stories behind them Stacker curated this list of stunning, historic hotels from every state. To be considered for inclusion, the structure must be more than 50 years old. Many of the selected hotels are listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and several are purported to be haunted. Gallery Credit: Erin Joslyn