Exciting! Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center Reopens Soon
• After a 3-year closure, it's time to reopen to the public
• Pioneers of all ages are welcome
• FREE admission 5/24-5/26
Calling all history fans: Relive a bit of Oregon's history in Baker City
If you want to know the story of the frontier west, you're invited to the reopening of the National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center! The grand reopening is set for Friday, May 24th from 1 pm to 5 pm in Baker City, Oregon. The 500-acre site features:
• Original ruts carved by pioneer wagons
• Remnants of the historic Flagstaff Gold Mine
• Magnificent vistas of the historic trails
The center reopens to the public with FREE admission May 24th-May 26th.
Beginning Saturday, summer hours of operation will be from 10am - 5 pm daily, including holidays.
Upgrading Federal buildings to be more efficient means healthier communities
The renovation, which included $1 million from the Great American Outdoors Act, represents a best-in-class example of a net-zero emissions building: it is all-electric, it meets the Biden-Harris Administration’s Federal Building Performance Standard by eliminating the on-site use of fossil fuels, and it is highly efficient, having reduced the facility’s energy consumption by 73 percent thanks to new windows, doors, siding, insulation, roofing, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.
What is the regular cost of admission?
Admission is $8 for ages 16 and up, and $6 for seniors. The National Historic Oregon Trail Intrepretive Center also accepts America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes. The National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is located at 22267 Hwy. 86, Baker City, OR 97814.
For more information, visit the Bureau of Land Management.
