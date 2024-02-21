Hiking Washington’s Del Campo Peak, Thousands Risk Death Each Year

The nearly 11-mile out-and-back trail and climb to Del Campo Peak is very popular in Washington State. It offers outdoor enthusiasts an amazing visual reward of breathtaking views and scenery along the way and at the peak - if you choose to go that far. With that comes the risk of serious injury and most certainly death from a misstep or falling rocks. Every soul who’s made the trek says a helmet is a must.

Where is Del Campo Peak?

Locating in the Mount Baker Snoqualmie National Forest near Granite Falls, Washington, Del Campo Peak rises to an elevation of 6600 feet. The hike itself is over 4300 feet of gain, so your legs and lungs better be ready. The trailhead is well-marked with a fairly easy path in the beginning but as one hiking reviewer from Alltrails.com put it, it gets challenging very quickly,

“the first 2 miles are a walk in the park with no elevation gain at all. Then the first 2000 feet or so are serious inclines through thick forest. After that, the "bouldering" sections start to seep in up to the Foggy Lake.”

Can You Camp on Del Campo Trail or at Foggy Lake?

Many hikers stop at Foggy Lake and decide not to continue on the Del Campo Peak. Bouldering through the loose rock to the summit is extremely dangerous. If you were to slip and lose your footing a fall will surely cause serious injury or death.

In 1993, a 45-year-old woman fell 130 feet to her death after she slipped. She was hiking with a friend, and instead of sticking together, they chose different routes. And, in 2022, a 24-year-old man lost his life in a climbing accident near Del Campo Peak.

If you’re not an experienced climber or afraid of heights, stay at Foggy Lake and go for a dip instead. You can camp there as well. For those experienced and daring hikers, a climb up the rocky slope to the summit of Del Campo Peak will end with an awe-inspiring treat of panoramic views that go as far as the eye can see (on a clear day). It will be pure exhilaration. An Alltrails.com reviewer described the portion of the climb this way.

“We did go all the way to the top of Del Campo peak. The last 1400 feet is no joke and not for the faint-hearted. We were carrying helmets as there was a ton of loose rock. It's a serious class 3 climb at times. I feel like I would have definitely fallen and seriously injured myself had I not been using all 4s to climb.”

After taking photos and video you’ll need to refocus and prepare for the delicate descent back off the steep rocky slope.

When is the best season for hiking the Del Campo Peak trail?

The best time to hike the Del Campo Peak trail is May through October. It’s a fairly busy trail, so don’t be surprised if you see other outdoor lovers along the way. It’s highly recommended to read more about the hike and reviews at alltrails.com and other sites before you make the adventure. John Albert’s YouTube video captures the incredible beauty and challenging route to Del Camp Peak.

