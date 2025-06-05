Think You’re Trail Tough? Washington’s Wilderness Doesn’t Care — Know Your Limits

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Facebook page posted a very blunt message last week.

If you’re planning to go on a hike, know your limits and make a plan!

You should be honest with yourself about your fitness level before you decide to head out on a long hiking trail. And, you should know what awaits you ahead. For example, it’s not wise to head up Mount Rainier via Liberty Ridge if you’re not an expert hiker/climber. You should know what to expect, how long it will take, and have the right gear. It would be insane to make such a trek on whim, right?

Maybe using Mount Rainier is an extreme example, but year after year, people make insane decisions and begin a long, strenuous hike without the basics or any planning. Worse yet, they don’t tell anyone where they’re going.

Know Before You Go: Preparation Can Prevent a 911 Call

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office also says not to underestimate how long it will take. This season, their Search and Rescue team has already answered calls from worried friends and family because hikers didn’t arrive home when expected. Some of these calls could've been avoided by simply communicating with family about their timeline, saving SAR resources and time. That’s why it’s important to plan and know your limits.

These 11 Essentials Could Save Your Life on the Trail

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s office recommends you take the following items, even for short day hikes.

  1. A map, compass, and or a GPS. Mobile phones aren’t always reliable in remote areas.
  2. Protective clothing, like a hat, gloves, jacket, sunglasses, and rain gear.
  3. Sunscreen and bug repellent.
  4. A flashlight with fresh batteries. Again, don’t rely on your mobile device flashlight.
  5. A first aid kit.
  6. Nonperishable food like protein bars and nuts.
  7. A lighter or matches.
  8. Basic tools – a Swiss army knife will do, with scissors, a screwdriver, and a knife.
  9. Water!
  10. Some form of shelter – a small tent or tarp.
  11. Bear Spray
These are just some of the basics that will give you and your hiking crew peace of mind. My must-have is comfortable hiking footwear with an extra pair of socks. If your feet aren’t comfortable, it will be a very long, long trip.

For more information on what to bring on a hike and how to prepare, visit koa.com.

