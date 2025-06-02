Hiker Alert: Washington Trails Come With New Risks

Whether you're a seasoned hiker, or a newbie to hit the trails in Washington state, there are safety precautions you should follow before heading out.

One thing we can all agree on, is that Washington is home to some of the most scenic trails, offering breathtaking views of waterfalls, lakes, wildlife, and more.

Experts are Warning Washington Hikers of Potentially Dangerous Situations.

According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the biggest mistake hikers make is not planning properly for their trek. Before you hit the trails, always make sure to check for the most updated closures and alerts by visiting the DNR's Recreation By Region page.

For Many Trails in Washington, a Discover Pass May Be Required.

Before you head out on your next adventure, make sure you have your Discover Pass. Discover Passes are required to access recreation sites on DNR-managed land with your vehicle. The annual Discover Pass is transferable between two vehicles and must be displayed in your front windshield while parked at DNR sites. Learn more at discoverpass.wa.gov and find a Discover Pass vendor near you.

For Your Safety and the Safety of Others, Leave It How You Found It.

• Plan ahead. Be prepared for weather conditions, and emergencies.

• Don't deviate from the trail. Stay on established trails and only use established campsites.

• NEVER feed wildlife. If you bring food into the forest, take it out with you.

• Don't take things from the forest. DNR does allow harvesting at some of its sites. You can brush up on the rules for those activities here. Help preserve the land.

• Be safe around wildlife and respectful of others on the trail.

