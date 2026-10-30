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A semi-truck fire caused huge traffic backups on northbound I-5 through Tacoma and Fife on Friday morning. Also, an overturned semi had all westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Interstate 5 in Seattle blocked.

Truck Load of Bananas Catches Fire Near Puyallup River Bridge

Credit: Trooper Rick Johnson via X Credit: Trooper Rick Johnson via X

The fire was reported at about 6 am near the north end of the Puyallup River Bridge. The blaze had three lanes of the Interstate blocked for hours. According to Washington State Patrol, the trailer was carrying a load of bananas.

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The Washington State Department of Transportation said firefighters had the fire extinguished by 7 am. Traffic was backed up to eastbound SR 16. The left lane and HOV lane remained open during the ordeal. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, it's believed the truck's brakes may be the cause. The lanes reopened before 8 am.

I-90 Semi Truck Rollover Near Rainier Avenue South Details

Trooper Rick Johnson via X Trooper Rick Johnson via X

A semi rollover had all westbound lanes of I-90 temporarily closed, and traffic was detoured as crews cleared the scene. No injuries were reported. The crash happened just after midnight.

All lanes were fully reopened by 5:15 am.

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