Great news for those of us who regularly travel State Route Highway 2...the roadway is scheduled to open ahead of schedule.

According to WSDOT, Washington's US Highway 2 near Skykomish is expected to REOPEN by Sunday, January 4th in BOTH directions from MP 50to MP 64 (Stevens Pass Resort).

Because There Are Several Moving Parts to Reopening, WSDOT Breaks It Down:

• FROM SKYKOMISH TO STEVENS PASS RESORT (MP 50-64): US 2 is OPEN in both directions 24/7 starting Sunday, Jan. 4. Note: Because access from the east is still limited to daylight pilot car operations, the road AT Stevens Pass (MP 64) will close nightly at 6 p.m.

• FROM STEVENS PASS RESORT TO MILL CREEK ROAD (MP 64-71): US 2 is OPEN to daylight pilot car operations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A pilot car guides alternating one-way traffic in each direction. THIS IS AN ACTIVE WORK ZONE. Do not pass the pilot car NOR the line following the pilot car.

• FROM MILL CREEK ROAD TO COLES CORNER (MP 71-85): US 2 is OPEN in both directions from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

• FROM COLES CORNER TO LEAVENWORTH (MP 85-99): US 2 at Tumwater Canyon remains CLOSED in both directions. Repairs started Dec. 23, and we expect it will remain closed through mid-March. The detour around that section is Chumstick Highway to Beaver Valley Road.

Because the Highway Is An Active Work Zone, Motorists Should Expect Delays.

Motorists are encouraged to consider using Highway 90 or US Hwy 12 whenever possible, as alternates.

