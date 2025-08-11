When I saw the headline, I was dumbfounded. Why are motorcyclists speeding so fast? And, what kind of punishment is deserved for the perpetrators? Recently, Oregon State Police stopped two motorcycle riders traveling way over the speed limit.

Not Just One, But Two Motorcyclists were Clocked at Over 115 mph

Both cyclists were traveling in 55 mph zones. While one motorcyclist clocked in at 118 mph, another was clocked at at UNBELIEVABLE 136 mph. One rider was lane splitting and weaving through traffic. The other cyclist blew up the bike's engine due to excessive speeds.

Oregon State Police remind motorcycle riders that speeding is DANGEROUS.

• Speeding cyclists are a danger to EVERYONE on the road. A crash at such a high speed would be catastrophic. There's a higher liklihood of serious injuries or fatalities. Speeding cyclists are not only a danger to those driving, but to anyone attempting to avoid the cyclist.

• At such high speeds, reaction time is reduced. There is very little time to react or account for sudden obstacles or changes in traffic.

Lane splitting is NOT legal in Oregon. According to Oregon State Police:

It leaves little room for error, makes motorcycles harder to see, and increases the risk of collisions.

What Is the Penalty for Speeding at 118 mph and 136 mph?

Both operators received criminal citations for Reckless Driving and both received hefty fines for their poor judgment.

While anything over the speed limit is high, 136 mph is NOT the record. However, a few months ago, one cyclist was clocked at an unbelievable 152 mph in Oregon.

