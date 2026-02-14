A 30-year old Tacoma man is behind bars after he was clocked traveling at 102 mph on southbound I-5.

On Friday Morning, a WSP Trooper Attempted to Stop the Speeding Vehicle.

A two-vehicle crash blocked all lanes of I-5 South through Fife and the Port of Tacoma. It happened just after 9 am, when the speeding motorist eventually lost control near Port of Tacoma Road, before crashing into another vehicle. Then the car hit the center median jersey barrier, and became disabled on the roadway.

The Two-Car Crash Blocked All Lanes of the Freeway

The other motorist hit by the speeding vehicle was injured in the collision, and was taken to a hospital. Around the same time, the Tacoma man got into a fight with one of the responding troopers.

According to WSP Trooper Kameron Watts, all lanes were blocked due to the collision, and the fight. The combative man had to be restrained, and was taken into custody.

At One Point, the Traffic Back-up Was Nearly 4 Miles

As crews worked to investigate and clear the crash site, some traffic was able to slowly pass by on the shoulder.

WSP says the speeding driver was arrested for DUI, reckless driving, eluding, and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail.

