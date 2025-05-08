An unbelievable saga unfolded on I-90 Wednesday night as Washington State Patrol arrested two brothers in separate high speed chases.

At about 8:20 pm, troopers attempted to pull over a Honda Civic on westbound I-90 for improper merging.

21-Year Old Victor A. Hernandez-Paredes Refused to Stop, and a Pursuit Began.

After a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, the high speed chase went on until the car stopped on an eastbound I-90 ramp.

During the Chase, an Infiniti G37 Interfered With the Trooper.

The Honda lost a tire and spun out on an off-ramp facing the wrong way. Meanwhile, the Infiniti driven by Victor's brother, 18-year old Daniel O. Hernandez-Paredes went around the wreck, speeding back onto I-90.

The Honda Drove Away From Troopers Getting Back on I-90 in the Wrong Direction.

Eventually, the vehicle ended up in a ditch and Victor was arrested and taken into custody. A female passenger was also in the vehicle front seat with a child on her lap. No injuries were reported in the incident.

With Help From WSDOT Cameras, the Infiniti Was Located on I-90 Near Bellevue.

Another pursuit ensued into Seattle, where the Infinity exited onto Rainier Avenue southbound. According to a report, the vehicle was tracked by the King County Sheriff's Guardian One helicopter until it stopped at Swift and Albro. Seattle Police arrested Daniel Hernandez-Paredes and a passenger.

Both Brothers Were Booked Into King County Jail.

Victor A. Hernandez-Paredes was arrested for eluding, reckless endangerment, obstruction, and DUI. Daniel O. Hernandez-Paredes was arrested for eluding, reckless driving and obstruction.

