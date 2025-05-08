Real-Life Fast & Furious Hits WA—Ends in Jail for Brothers [VIDEO]
An unbelievable saga unfolded on I-90 Wednesday night as Washington State Patrol arrested two brothers in separate high speed chases.
At about 8:20 pm, troopers attempted to pull over a Honda Civic on westbound I-90 for improper merging.
Read More: WSP Looking for Red SUV After Motorcycle Crash on Highway 240
21-Year Old Victor A. Hernandez-Paredes Refused to Stop, and a Pursuit Began.
After a Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, the high speed chase went on until the car stopped on an eastbound I-90 ramp.
During the Chase, an Infiniti G37 Interfered With the Trooper.
The Honda lost a tire and spun out on an off-ramp facing the wrong way. Meanwhile, the Infiniti driven by Victor's brother, 18-year old Daniel O. Hernandez-Paredes went around the wreck, speeding back onto I-90.
The Honda Drove Away From Troopers Getting Back on I-90 in the Wrong Direction.
Eventually, the vehicle ended up in a ditch and Victor was arrested and taken into custody. A female passenger was also in the vehicle front seat with a child on her lap. No injuries were reported in the incident.
With Help From WSDOT Cameras, the Infiniti Was Located on I-90 Near Bellevue.
Another pursuit ensued into Seattle, where the Infinity exited onto Rainier Avenue southbound. According to a report, the vehicle was tracked by the King County Sheriff's Guardian One helicopter until it stopped at Swift and Albro. Seattle Police arrested Daniel Hernandez-Paredes and a passenger.
Both Brothers Were Booked Into King County Jail.
Victor A. Hernandez-Paredes was arrested for eluding, reckless endangerment, obstruction, and DUI. Daniel O. Hernandez-Paredes was arrested for eluding, reckless driving and obstruction.
5 Roads in Washington State That the Speed Limit Should Be 80 MPH
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals
5 Roads in Washington State That the Speed Limit Should Be 80 MPH
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals