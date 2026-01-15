The Hermiston Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a wanted felon known to carry weapons.

Take a closer look at the images. And, if you see the man, call 911.

Police Are Asking for Your Assistance to Locate Matthew Way.

Mr. Way is wanted on a felony warrant for a parole violation, issued by the Oregon Parole Board.

According to Hermiston Police, the wanted felon is known to frequent locations throughout Hermiston. He's known to be armed at times.

For Safety Reasons, DO NOT Approach

Because Way has been known to be armed in the past, do NOT attempt to contact Way under any circumstances.

What to Do If You Have Information

If you have any information regarding Way's whereabouts, or if you see him, please call Umatilla County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 541-966-3651.

The Hermiston Police Department thanks you for your assistance. Again, do NOT approach Matthew Way under any circumstances.

You can help out tremendously, by staying vigilant. If you see any suspicious activity, report it. If you see something, say something.

General Information About the Hermiston Police Department

The Hermiston Police Department is located at 330 S 1st St, Hermiston, OR 97838. The Police business line is 541-567-5519.

