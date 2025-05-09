Stabbed, Stolen, and Still Swimming: Oregon’s 80 Year Old ‘Herman the Sturgeon’

As I was scrolling through Facebook, I ran across a reel that highlighted the Sturgeon Viewing and Interpretive Center at the Bonneville Fish Hatchery in Oregon. Who knew there was such a place? I had never heard of it, and the more I read, the more I wanted to go, especially when I learned about Herman!

Who is Herman the Sturgeon, and why is he so famous in Oregon?

Herman the Sturgeon is the star of the Sturgeon Viewing Interpretive Center and is considered by many in Oregon as the “unofficial State Fish”. But poor old Herman has had a rough past.

It all started back in 1925, when someone at the center named one of the white sturgeons “Herman”. A few years later, Herman’s fame began to rise after he was taken to the Oregon State Fair for viewing, and for the next 50 years or so, he was hauled back and forth to the fair as one of the main attractions, but it eventually took a toll on his health, so the fair visits stopped.

Herman the Sturgeon Has Seen It All—And He’s Still Making Waves

What’s even crazier is Herman’s brush with human attackers and thieves. Yes, over the last 56 years, Herman and other sturgeon at the center have been repeatedly attacked and/or stolen. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, since 1969, Herman has been stabbed, stolen, cut in the back, and kidnapped multiple times. He even survived the massive 2017 wildfires in the Gorge. In one instance, he was taken and hurt so badly, it took months for Herman to recover.

To say Herman has been tough, is an understatement, but as noted by ODFW, the original Herman and a few after that, didn’t survive all the moving around and attacks. So, yes, there have been more than a couple of Herman’s since 1925. The current Herman the Sturgeon is estimated to be around 80 years old and is waiting to see you at the Interpretive Center. Learn more and plan your trip here!